MAP: Langley records more than 1,800 COVID cases in 2020

Langley recorded more than 1,800 COVID-positive cases last year, according to BCCDC data, which amounts to a little over one per cent of the Township and City population combined.

For the most recent seven-day period between Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, Langley recorded 103 COVID-19 infections, BC Centre for Disease Control data shows.

That equates to a rate of roughly five to 10 people per day, per 100,000 population, being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Langley.

However, cases are mapped by location of residence and “number of cases in the local health authority may not represent the location of exposure,” the centre says.

Still, Langley fared better than its immediate neighbours.

During that same seven-day period Abbotsford reported 297 cases, a rate of more than 20 per day, per 100,000 people.

Similarly, North Surrey recorded the same rate per 100,000 people after reporting 901 cases during that same period.

Meanwhile, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows reported fewer cases than Langley. The communities collectively recorded 71 cases, a rate of five to 10 per cent, per 100,000 people.

In total, the CDC numbers show that Langley has had 1,807 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 31, about 1.3 per cent of the total population of the City and Township combined.

North Surrey has had 16,109 total cases, Abbotsford has had 3,377 total cases, and South Surrey-White Rock had 1,131 total cases. Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has had 885 total cases.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an extension on bans on social gatherings and restrictions on athletics until Feb. 5.

“Our curve is trending upwards,” Henry said in a news conference Thursday (Jan. 7).

The province recorded 761 new infections of the novel coronavirus, as well as eight additional deaths.

As most of the 6,349 active cases recover in their homes, hospitalizations remain near record-highs at 372 people in hospital, 74 of whom are in critical or intensive care.

There are 51 active outbreaks in long term care and acute care facilities.

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

