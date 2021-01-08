MAP: Langley records more than 1,800 COVID cases in 2020

BCCDC map illustrates geographic distribution of reported COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. (BCCDC map)
BCCDC map illustrates geographic distribution of reported COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. (BCCDC map)BCCDC map illustrates geographic distribution of reported COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. (BCCDC map)
BCCDC map illustrates geographic distribution of reported COVID-19 cases for epidemiological week between Dec. 27, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021. (BCCDC map)BCCDC map illustrates geographic distribution of reported COVID-19 cases for epidemiological week between Dec. 27, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021. (BCCDC map)

Langley recorded more than 1,800 COVID-positive cases last year, according to BCCDC data, which amounts to a little over one per cent of the Township and City population combined.

For the most recent seven-day period between Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, Langley recorded 103 COVID-19 infections, BC Centre for Disease Control data shows.

That equates to a rate of roughly five to 10 people per day, per 100,000 population, being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Langley.

However, cases are mapped by location of residence and “number of cases in the local health authority may not represent the location of exposure,” the centre says.

Still, Langley fared better than its immediate neighbours.

During that same seven-day period Abbotsford reported 297 cases, a rate of more than 20 per day, per 100,000 people.

Similarly, North Surrey recorded the same rate per 100,000 people after reporting 901 cases during that same period.

Meanwhile, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows reported fewer cases than Langley. The communities collectively recorded 71 cases, a rate of five to 10 per cent, per 100,000 people.

READ MORE: Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

In total, the CDC numbers show that Langley has had 1,807 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 31, about 1.3 per cent of the total population of the City and Township combined.

North Surrey has had 16,109 total cases, Abbotsford has had 3,377 total cases, and South Surrey-White Rock had 1,131 total cases. Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has had 885 total cases.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an extension on bans on social gatherings and restrictions on athletics until Feb. 5.

“Our curve is trending upwards,” Henry said in a news conference Thursday (Jan. 7).

The province recorded 761 new infections of the novel coronavirus, as well as eight additional deaths.

As most of the 6,349 active cases recover in their homes, hospitalizations remain near record-highs at 372 people in hospital, 74 of whom are in critical or intensive care.

There are 51 active outbreaks in long term care and acute care facilities.

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Status quo is unacceptable’: BCTF calls on Fraser Health to improve school safety

Just Posted

Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Mayor pushes back against ‘smear campaign’ after court win for Langley Township

The Township will try to recover the $50,000 cost of defending the council members

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley business owner chastises Trudeau for not really caring for average Canadians

A local letter writer points out several instances where he failed to support key people or causes

BCCDC map illustrates geographic distribution of reported COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. (BCCDC map)
MAP: Langley records more than 1,800 COVID cases in 2020

Currently five to 10 people per day are being diagnosed locally

Shortreed Community Elementary. (Langley School District/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Kids will learn in portables while Shortreed gets $8.9 million seismic upgrade

The two-year project begins in September

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from Jun. 6 crash

Marcia Carr, 73, who returned to nursing during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after four years in retirement, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Carr is among retired and current health-care professionals waiting to be deployed to immunization clinics, mobile units or wherever they’re needed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 617 more COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Gathering, travel restrictions extended to Feb. 5

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Time home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

Long-term care facility had 156 cases and 26 deaths since Nov. 4

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Fraser Health announced last year it would cancel the society’s contract, lease as of Feb. 25, 2021

A Surrey transport truck driver has been arrested for impaired driving and driving while prohibited after North Vancouver RCMP said the driver “left the roadway and collided with an overpass support structure on Highway 1. (Photo: RCMP handout)
Surrey transport truck driver arrested for impaired driving after North Vancouver crash

Police say driver ‘left the roadway and collided’ with overpass support structure on Highway 1

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar mayor resigns amid criticism for holiday trip to Okanagan cabin

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

Most Read