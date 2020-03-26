MAP: Ongoing traffic impacts in Langley due to rainfall

About 30 sites around the Township were blocked or damaged

While the call to work from home during the ongoing pandemic has been echoed by many government officials, some can’t take work home with them, like the Township of Langley staff who have several traffic impacts listed around the community as they complete ongoing projects.

Rainfall this week damaged or blocked about 30 sites around the Township which required varying levels of remediation work. Staff are performing repairs on a priority basis. The following sites are impacted.

Road Closures:

252A Crescent from 254 Street to 72 Avenue

A road closure remains in place at 252A Crescent from 254 Street to 72 Avenue due to road stability concerns. Township staff are working to stabilize slopes around a culvert, a structure that allows water to flow under a road, railroad, trail. The road is not open to traffic as crews complete work and there is no timeline available as to when it will reopen.

Community Impacts:

West Langley park site (9402 208 St.)

The driveway entrance remains closed. Alternative vehicle access for the onsite caretakers and events at the West Langley Hall remains open. This access is temporary and not meant for public use. Staff are working to replace a culvert (a structure that allows water to flow under a road, railroad, trail). There is no time frame available as to when the driveway will reopen.

34A Avenue 27000-block site

A bypass pump remains in place to prevent flooding during rainfall events while staff work to find a permanent solution.

Glover Road south of Rawlison Crescent

Road remains open while staff continue to inspect the site for movement. Crews are working on a design that may require specialized equipment.

Matheson Creek 6500-block of 200 Street

A culvert (a structure that allows water to flow under a road, railroad, trail) is in poor condition and being monitored by staff. The structure is scheduled to be replaced in August.

There are no traffic impacts listed on the City of Langley website at this time.

