MAP: Scheduled lane closure to section of 200th Street in Langley

Traffic impact in effect until further notice

Starting Friday, March 20, Township crews will reduce 200th Street between 64 and 66 Avenues to one lane northbound. (Google Maps)

Crews will reduce a section of 200th Street to one lane of traffic in the Township starting Friday evening.

At around 8 p.m., 200th Street between 64 and 66 Avenues will be reduced to one lane northbound, the Township announced on its website.

“Staff are monitoring road surface stability, and are reducing traffic to single lane as a precautionary measure,” the alert read.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.

There is no word on how long traffic will be impacted.

200 Street northbound between 64 and 66 Avenues will be reduced to single lane at approximately 8:00pm Friday March 20, and until further notice. visit https://t.co/DhE3hNSRHY for updates — Township of Langley (@LangleyTownship) March 20, 2020

