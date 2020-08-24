MAP: Scheduled road work in Langley

City of Langley and Township of Langley have several road work projects scheduled for August and some that carry on into September. (Google Maps)

City of Langley and Township of Langley have scheduled road construction carrying on through August and September that they anticipate will impact traffic.

As updates can change for the lastest visit tol.ca/roads or city.langley.bc.ca/news.

Here is a list of current scheduled work:

Logan Creek culvert replacement

City of Langley is replacing the Logan Creek culvert crossing the Langley Bypass. The work involves digging across the Langley Bypass. The work was scheduled to begin July 27 and the anticipated completion date is September 2020, weather permitting.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. Motorists should anticipate delays.

Motorists are reminded to be cautious when driving through the construction zone, obey all construction signs and traffic control personnel.

Night work at 7700-block of 200 Street

Township of Langley has scheduled night work at the 7700-block of 200 Street beginning Monday, Aug. 24 until about Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Construction will take place each weeknight, Monday through Friday, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

Daytime construction may occur if work can be completed with no traffic impacts. Two-way traffic flow will be maintained while work is underway.

Township says work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled or extended as required.

Road paving

From Sunday, Aug. 23 to Wednesday, Aug. 26 crews will be paving 92A Avenue between 198 Street and 200 Street between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., including nighttime paving between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. The northbound left-turn lane from 200 Street onto 92A Avenue will be closed with a detour in place.

From Monday, Aug. 24 to Saturday, Aug. 29 crews will be working on 264 Street at the 8000-block to 88 Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Single-lane alternating traffic flow will be in effect. The road will be gravel while crews work to complete the project.

On Thursday, Aug. 27 crews will be working on 197 Street from Willowbrook Drive to Willoughby Way, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single-lane alternating traffic flow will be in effect.

Construction on 16 Avenue at 26500-block

Crews are scheduled to continue ongoing work on 16 Avenue at the 26500-block until early September. The work will facilitate storm culvert repair.

Construction will take place Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with occasional weekend work if required. During the work, single-lane alternating traffic flow will be in effect.

Traffic delays are anticipated during the hours of work. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and allow extra time to reach their destination safely.

The work is weather dependent and the construction schedule is subject to change.

Road construction and closure at 7200-block of 252A Crescent

Construction continues at the 7200-block of 252A Crescent to replace a storm culvert. Work will occur Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., with occasional weekend work as required. Anticipated completion in late September.

Earlier, 252A Crescent between 72 Avenue and 254 Street closed to traffic to maintain public safety and prevent travel over the deteriorated culvert. During construction, the road will remain closed for approximately six weeks.

Local access will be provided for residents on 252A Crescent between 72 Avenue and 254 Street. During the road closure, detour route signage will be in place to alert traffic of the 252A Crescent road closure and provide alternate routing.

The work is weather dependant and may be rescheduled or extended as required.

