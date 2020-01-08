Township of Langley has several road projects scheduled in January. (Jamie Street–Unsplash)

MAP: Township of Langley scheduled road closures in January

Drivers can plan ahead

Township of Langley has several temporary road closures in effect this month to complete road work. Here’s a list of ongoing closures to help drivers plan ahead. Projects are all listed as weather-dependant by the Township and their scheduled completion may change.

196 Street between 32 Avenue and 33A Avenue

Since Monday, Jan. 6, crews have 196 Street between 32 Avenue and 32A Avenue temporarily closed to traffic.

“The closure will accommodate sanitary and storm force main installations associated with local development,” according to the Township website.

A detour route is in effect.

The portion of road effected is scheduled to reopen Friday, Feb. 7.

28 Avenue between 202 Street and 204 Street

Township crews will have 28 Avenue between 200 Street and 202 Street closed from Monday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Feb. 7 to “facilitate the development-related storm sewer and sanitary force main installations.”

Detours will be in effect.

Earlier crews had 28 Avenue between 202 Street and 204 Street closed for the project, which was scheduled to re-open on Friday, Dec. 20.

216 Street from 95 Avenue to 95A Avenue

Beginning Monday, Jan. 13, Township crews will begin construction at 216 Street from 95 Avenue to 95A Avenue.

“This work will facilitate the installation of new pedestrian crosswalk infrastructure,” according the Township website.

Construction will take place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. While construction is underway, a single-lane alternating traffic flow will be in effect.

272 Street from 43 Avenue to 34 Avenue

Temporary road closures at 272 Street from 43 Avenue to 34 Avenue have been in effect since November. The ten week closure is to replace a sewer force main in the area.

A detour route is in place, local access will remain.

232 Street and 64 Avenue

Construction of a roundabout is taking place at 232 Street and 64 Avenue.

“Motorists may experience minimal traffic delays as the project moves toward completion, anticipated spring 2020,” according to the Township website.

Depending on weather, construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday to Friday and between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Most Read