Maple Ridge lawyer accused in child porn case has first court date

A Maple Ridge lawyer’s appearance in court on two child pornography charges has been rescheduled for next month.

David Andrew Riddell, 47, has been charged with making child pornography on Aug. 17, 2016, according to an information document filed in Port Coquitlam provincial court. He’s also charged with possessing child pornography on Jan. 17, 2017, indicates the same document filed July 4.

He was to appear July 24 in Port Coquitlam provincial court to set a date for trial but an agent acting for his lawyer requested it be put over to Aug. 22.

Riddell had an office in Maple Ridge and a sub-office in Pitt Meadows but is no longer practising law.

According to the Law Society of B.C., Riddell has voluntarily stopped practising law until the charges have been dealt with.