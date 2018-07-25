Maple Ridge lawyer accused in child porn case has first court date

Facing two charges

A Maple Ridge lawyer’s appearance in court on two child pornography charges has been rescheduled for next month.

David Andrew Riddell, 47, has been charged with making child pornography on Aug. 17, 2016, according to an information document filed in Port Coquitlam provincial court. He’s also charged with possessing child pornography on Jan. 17, 2017, indicates the same document filed July 4.

He was to appear July 24 in Port Coquitlam provincial court to set a date for trial but an agent acting for his lawyer requested it be put over to Aug. 22.

Riddell had an office in Maple Ridge and a sub-office in Pitt Meadows but is no longer practising law.

According to the Law Society of B.C., Riddell has voluntarily stopped practising law until the charges have been dealt with.

Previous story
Whistler Ironman to prompt closures, delays on Highway 99
Next story
Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

Just Posted

Cancer drivers service running low on funds

Increased demand and rising gas costs could force all-volunteer service to dip into cash reserves

Langley’s Spartans take on Brazil in America Games semifinals today

TWU represents Canada in the FISU men’s volleyball championships this week.

NEW: Jazz resonates through village Saturday

The inaugural Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a parade.

VIDEO: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Langley

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

VIDEO: Shakespearean love story draws record Langley crowds

Bard in the Valley has four more showings of Romeo and Juliet this week at Douglas Park.

UPDATE: Langley twin’s cancer fundraising concert surpasses mark

WITH VIDEO: Organizers confirmed Gone Country - Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000.

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

The English house that literally put a B.C. town on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Maple Ridge lawyer accused in child porn case has first court date

Facing two charges

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Whistler Ironman to prompt closures, delays on Highway 99

Drivers are urged to travel outside of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for the bike race

14 RCMP sniffer dogs forced into early retirement due to cannabis legalization

Traffic and interdiction dogs are trained to detect cannabis, but will soon no longer be used

B.C. golfer sinks two hole-in-ones in the same round

Nanaimo golfer beat millions-to-one odds with two aces during a round in Abbotsford on Friday

Most Read