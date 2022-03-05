Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Maple Ridge man died when his car crashed into SkyTrain pillar in Vancouver

VPD issues appeal for witnesses and dash-cam videos

Vancouver Police have identified a 27-year-old Maple Ridge man as the victim of a single-car collision Saturday morning.

Investigators believe the collision occurred around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, March 5, as the driver was heading east on Terminal Avenue in a black Chrysler 200. He somehow lost control and collided with a concrete SkyTrain pillar.

Efforts to save the man’s life were not successful and he died at the scene.

VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit is looking into whether speed and alcohol were factors. Anyone with information, including people who saw the vehicle prior to the collision or has dash-cam video, is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Two people were taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash

READ ALSO: VIDEO: RCMP release footage showing suited-up suspects in Coastal GasLink incident

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collisionMaple RidgePolice

Previous story
‘They want to stay and fight’: B.C. woman rallies in support of her Ukrainian family
Next story
VIDEO: Anti-vaccine-mandate “freedom chain” protest on 272nd Street overpass

Just Posted

Several hundred people attended a Saturday morning show of solidarity with the Ukraine, held in Langley City’s Douglas Park.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Support and prayers for Ukraine at Langley City vigil

About two dozen people took park in a “freedom chain” anti-vaccine-mandate protest at the 232nd Street overpass on Hwy. 1 in Langley that was being held at other locations across the country. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Anti-vaccine-mandate “freedom chain” protest on 272nd Street overpass

Coach Lilla Gulyas, with Langley’s Flip City Gymnastics Club, is one of only two women who have been accepted into the 2023 Women in Coaching Canada Games Apprenticeship Program. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley gymnastics coach named to national apprenticeship program

Natalie Szakun and Lyndon Rebello are research assistants at Trinity Western University’s Integrative Cardiovascular Physiology Laboratory. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley university joins a national campaign to raise awareness about heart health in women