Appears in provincial court in two weeks

Vancouver police have charged a Maple Ridge man. (THE NEWS/files)

A Maple Ridge man is facing a charge in connection with an incident in Stanley Park on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Reports say that a goose was fatally beaten with a stick near Lost Lagoon at the entrance to the park.

Timothy Richard Louis Rowley, 34, has been charged with causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal.

He next appears in Vancouver provincial court on Aug. 20.