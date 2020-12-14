A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)

A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)

Maple Ridge woman convicted for pepper spraying Revelstoke Mountie

Assaulted officer during traffic stop in June, found with loaded crossbow

A Maple Ridge woman who pepper sprayed an RCMP officer last summer near Revelstoke has pleaded guilty.

Samantha Lorraine Almond, now 27, was sentenced on Dec. 9 to a six-month conditional sentence order and 12-months of probation with conditions. Almond pleaded guilty to one count of assault of a peace officer with a weapon, and one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The criminal charges stemmed from a June 7 incident near Revelstoke, on the Trans-Canada Highway, when police stopped a GMC Tracker towing an enclosed utility trailer for a Motor Vehicle Act violation.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge woman accused of pepper spraying RCMP officer during traffic stop

“During the course of what started as a routine traffic stop, the driver deployed pepper spray at the police officer, while the officer interacted with the woman at her driver’s side window,” said police spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, at the time. “While our officer was dealing with the temporarily disabling effects of the pepper spray, a male passenger exited the vehicle and the suspect fled the area eastbound along the highway.”

The officer was treated on scene by paramedics. The male passenger was a hitch hiker who had been picked up by Almond.

Almond was located a few kilometers from the scene, hiding in the trailer and distraught. A search of her vehicle revealed a loaded crossbow, pepper spray and a knife.

“This shocking situation highlights the inherent dangers that frontline police officers face each and every day they go to work,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky, Revelstoke RCMP detachment commander.

“This officer remained focused on her duty to protect and serve the public by continuing her investigation and relaying important details to other officers in order to safely apprehend the woman who posed a potential risk to herself and others.”

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtMaple RidgeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Series of gaps allowed massive Desjardins data breach, privacy watchdog says
Next story
Uncertain future looms for refugees seeking a pandemic-era fresh start in Canada

Just Posted

Members of the Fort Langley-based D-Fyance dragonboat team (L to R) Ruth Bedell, Barb Maestri, Lorraine McKee and June Goin, dropped off Christmas gifts for seniors at the Langley Lodge on Friday, Dec. 11. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A better Christmas for some Langley seniors, thanks to dragonboat team

D-Fyance, a group of competitors 70 and older, got together to buy gifts

Families of Aldergrove Community Secondary School were notified by the local district in a letter that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the school on Dec. 7, 2020. (Google Map)
COVID-positive person was at Aldergrove Community Secondary School, district reports

An earlier exposure alert also remains in effect

Hallmark holiday movies get filmed in and around Aldergrove. (Aldergrove Star files)
Ryan’s Regards: It’s a Wonderful Pandemic

Cue to onslaught of COVID-19-themed Christmas movies

Send your letter to the editor via email to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com"><strong>editor@langleyadvancetimes.com</strong></a>. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Temporary church closure safest for all

Hosting Sunday services at a Langley church, contrary to public health rules, is dividing readers

Su VanderHorst captured this picture of a cobweb on her back deck in Murrayville on Saturday morning. “Just beautiful!” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Amazing what nature can create

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)
Maple Ridge woman convicted for pepper spraying Revelstoke Mountie

Assaulted officer during traffic stop in June, found with loaded crossbow

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews rescued a man from a raging river on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. (Screencap via tiktok/@quinnteechma)
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Arrowsmith SAR team found man clinging to a log between two waterfalls

Women get a coffee from a Dark Horse Coffee Automat in Toronto on Wednesday December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Vending machine pizza and robotic coffee: Pandemic accelerates restaurant automation

Canadians become accustomed to social-distancing rules, automated food and drink kiosks are gaining appeal

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Canadian peacekeeper watches a group of Rwandan refugees in Kigali, Rwanda, in this August 1994 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
25 years after Rwanda, where is Canada on peacekeeping?

Today, Canada has around 40 peacekeepers in the field

Rev. Gerry Michalski at Soul Sanctuary, left, in Winnipeg is photographed with Julia and Kevin Garratt prior to their recording of their Blue Christmas service Saturday, December 12, 2020. The Garratts spent thirty years working in China on humanitarian and social projects until one day they were taken into custody and spent the following two years in a Chinese prison. Blue Christmas services are subdued, low key services for those struggling with grief during the holidays, and this year they’re being held online due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘So much loss:’ Blue Christmas services go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

Islington United Church in Toronto held a 45-minute online Blue Christmas last Wednesday with 50 participants

BokBoks pizza place in Keremeos has closed its doors to take a stand against mandatory masks. It has a new sign up this weekend. (Twitter photo)
South Okanagan pizza place shuts down, changes its name to ‘Hydroxychloroquine’

BokBoks said it closed to fight against mandatory mask requirements

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
Chilliwack churches continue to defy public health orders with in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Most Read