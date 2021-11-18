Some of the collected supplies were dropped off at the Pitt Meadows Airport to be transported to Hope. (Jaime Anne/Special to The News)

Some of the collected supplies were dropped off at the Pitt Meadows Airport to be transported to Hope. (Jaime Anne/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge woman coordinates efforts to bring essentials to flood-ravaged Abbotsford and Hope

Gets an outpouring of community support

Jaime Anne felt helpless when she first saw the footage of the devastation caused by the flooding. This soon turned into action, and she joined hands with a Mission-based woman to collect supplies for those affected by the flooding.

Anne, a Maple Ridge woman from the Silver Valley neighbourghood, took to social media to see if anyone was organizing any collection drives for those affected by the flooding, after feeling utterly helpless.

“My heart was just breaking. It could’ve been my family, my neighbours and I just started so to see what I could do. I was able to connect with this woman in Mission, Tammera Morine, who had the restlestness and we both decided to put a call out for collection for the next 24 hours,” said Anne.

Anne then proceeded to drive by, collecting, as well as establishing her garage as a drop-off point all day Wednesday.

“We weren’t sure how the supplies would be reaching Hope but we were sure it would work out. Shelly Arding, with the Realtors group that was organizing helicopter drop-offs of essentials, connected with us, and we dropped all the collected supplies to the Pitt Meadows Airport,” she said.

ALSO READ: Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue assists with flood rescues

Anne and Morine, together collected winter jackets, clothing, non-perishables, toiletries in over three SUVs. While some of these went to Hope, some others were set aside for Abbotsford.

“There were just so many who wanted to help; so many generous people in Maple Ridge and beyond, it is touching,” said Anne.

While the supply run has ended, Anne is hoping to continue staying involved in the efforts to help out residents of Abbotsford and Hope.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge pilot swoops in to rescue the stranded from Hope

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

