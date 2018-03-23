Cannabis is used both medicinally and recreationally. Photo: VICTORIA NEWS.

Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018

Health Canada says edible regulation is still more than a year away

The iconic pot brownie has been sidelined in the latest proposed amendments to the Cannabis Act, or Bill C-45.

On March 22, Health Canada published a 40-page report on how cannabis could be legally packaged, marketed and sold in Canada after it becomes legalized on or around July 1.

Assembled from the opinions of thousands of Canadians, the proposal addressed decriminalization, border laws, and health warnings. But it left off the list edibles, those food products infused with the properties found in cannabis, namely THC.

According to Health Canada, edibles will not be regulated in time for this year’s legalization. The department promised that edibles will be available at dispensaries within a year of enacting the Cannabis Act, assuming it is passed by Parliament.

RELATED: Ottawa wants strict labels, packaging on marijuana products

A market once limited to the pot brownie has become a booming green culinary market. In fact, Vancouver is expecting pop-up, canna-infused restaurants soon; a trend that will undoubtedly hit the rest of B.C.

From chocolate bars to chips, edibles have been top sellers at marijuana dispensaries, hailed for their psychoactive – and therapeutic effects. Edibles are also a popular option for seniors and those who wish to ingest cannabis without smoking.

Bill C-45 is going through its second reading in the Senate, which will is expected to hold its final vote on cannabis regulation on June 7.

anna.james@vicnews.com

Previous story
Missing Vancouver man may be in Vernon area
Next story
B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Just Posted

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong Abbotsford ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

Hard work pays off in Titans’ Cup victory

Captain Tyler Sousa scores three goals in 1:53 to power Titans to victory in atom Langley Cup final

Good Time Guys bury Reapers in Langley Cup final

Young squad exceeds expectations, continues winning tradition in Langley Cup

COACH’S CORNER: Vancouver Giants resting up for playoffs

Once playoff action starts Friday, it’s going to be a hectic time, says head coach Jason McKee.

Langley spreads some love and happineess

Kids and adults alike noted how they’ll make the world better during International Day of Happiness.

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

B.C. officials failed to tell Kiwis Fraser Health CEO had been fired in 2014

New Zealand spending scandal exposes Dr. Nigel Murray 2014 exit from B.C. job

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking

Installation complete for Alex Fraser Bridge cable collars

The collars will continue to be operated manually

UPDATED: MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart arrested at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The demonstration is part of a day of action against the Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Most Read