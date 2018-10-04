Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says the government will do its best to protect children and public safety while making sure demand is met when marijuana becomes legal later this month.

Horgan says legalization is new territory for everyone and he expects daily challenges after Oct. 17.

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

READ MORE: Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

READ MORE: Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

There has been concern of a shortage of some strains of marijuana, and Horgan says he can’t stop people from going back to the illegal market but he can ensure the government regulates the industry consistent with its values.

Horgan says he expects more retail outlets will be operating shortly after legalization and he expects the first store in Kamloops will be busy.

In the 15 months since the NDP took office, Horgan says his government has “hit the ground running” on the marijuana file.

“So we’re doing our level best to meet public need but also assure the public that cannabis distribution is not going to be on every street corner. We’re going to protect kids. We’re going to make sure public safety is paramount.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides
Next story
Cops had told murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Just Posted

Cops had told murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

Langley pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Big turnout for Langley’s homeless pet clinic

Pets owned by the homeless and low-income got free vet checkups.

LETTER: No throw away votes, says Langley City resident

A reader wants to ensure voters realize they don’t have to select someone for all nine City spots.

Nearly 700 homeless youth in Metro Vancouver point to gaps in housing, advocates say

Region holds first count of its kind, but officials said it’s not capturing the entire picture

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

Former Lower Mainland church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides

Having aged out of government, they say fines from childhood have ruined their independence

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh loses chief of staff for ‘personal reasons’

NDP parliamentary leader Guy Caron says Willy Blomme is leaving for “personal reasons,” adding the party is grateful that Blomme offered to help find a new chief of staff

Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

Most Read