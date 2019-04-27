Mark Warawa says he also has cancer in his lungs and lymphatic system

Saying he has some “tough news” to share, Langley-Aldergrove Conservative Member of Parliament Mark Warawa disclosed cancer has been found in his lungs and lymph nodes, in addition to his pancreas.

In a message posted to his Facebook page, Warawa has updated his friends, saying the doctor who examined his lungs told him “the pathology showed cancer has spread from the pancreas to the lungs and lymph nodes.”

“That means cancer in the colon, a pNET tumor on the pancreas, and cancer that has spread to the lungs and lymph nodes,” Warawa said.

“This may change my prognosis and a treatment plan.”

He said the medical team will meet next week to discuss his case and then contact him with recommendations.

“Please pray for wisdom for the doctors,” Warawa said.

“Pray for peace for us and our family to know the right plan forward.”

On April 14, Warawa announced he was in hospital and facing possible pancreatic cancer.

He spent 15 days in hospital, with the exception of a brief outing on Easter Sunday to attend church services and visit his family.

“The good news is, I am home,” Warawa said.

Warawa recently announced he would not be running for re-election and said that he was studying to become a chaplain for end of life care.

He said his experience with cancer has allowed him to experience “first hand the emotions and struggles of a terminal diagnosis.”

“I now know how to care for people facing eternity,” Warawa said.

An MP for the Langley and then the Langley-Aldergrove federal riding since 2004, Warawa was an Abbotsford city councillor for 14 years before he entered federal politics.

