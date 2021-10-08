Grocery stores, libraries and other indoor public spaces in B.C. are again subject to a mandatory mask order that will soon extend to age five and up. (The Canadian Press)

Grocery stores, libraries and other indoor public spaces in B.C. are again subject to a mandatory mask order that will soon extend to age five and up. (The Canadian Press)

Mask rule going beyond school for B.C. kids aged 5 and up

Indoor public space order currently applies to age 9 and up

With children from kindergarten up now required to wear masks in B.C. schools, the current public health order for stores, libraries and other indoor public spaces is likely to be extended as early as next week to include children aged five and older.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s public mask order now starts at age nine, matching the previous school mask rule that was changed effective Oct. 4 to extend to younger children. The public spaces mask order will be changed to age five and up to match the school order, Henry told CHEK News in Victoria on Friday.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported an increase in infections among children, particularly those under 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. Pfizer is applying to Health Canada for approval of its vaccine in younger children, after submitting data from a clinical trial of children aged five to 11 to U.S. regulators.

RELATED: ICBC joins employers requiring COVID-19 vaccination

RELATED: ‘Alberta influence’ affects Northeast B.C. vaccination rate

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Metro Vancouver committee moves South Campbell Heights plan forward
Next story
B.C. woman awakes to a hole in her roof and a space rock on her pillow

Just Posted

Grade 6 students at Langley Christian had to go home until Oct. 10 because of a number of cases in the school. (Langley Advance Times files)
COVID cases shut down Grade 6 at Langley school

Fort Langley Night Market is happening from 5 to 10 p.m Friday, Oct.8. (Fort Langley Project/Facebook)
TONIGHT: Final night of Fort Langley Night Market

Metro Vancouver’s regional planning committee members voted Friday (Oct. 8, 2021) in support of a recommendation to move Surrey’s request to redesignate lands in South Campbell Heights forward. Nora Gambioli (with hand raised) was among those who opposed the move. (Metro Vancouver livestream screenshot)
Metro Vancouver committee moves South Campbell Heights plan forward

They’re back! The Giants will be back on the ice tonight at 7:30 p.m. (Giants/Special to Black Press Media)
TONIGHT: Giants play first at home game in 20 months