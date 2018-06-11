Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify a suspect who broke into suites while seniors slept at about 4 a.m. on June 8. PHOTO SUBMITTED

Masked man breaks into suites at B.C. seniors’ home

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify the suspect

A masked man broke entered a seniors’ care facility on Vancouver Island in the middle of the night last week.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify a suspect who broke into suites while seniors slept at about 4 a.m. on June 8.

“The exact location of the care facility and the name of the facility is not being released for privacy and safety reasons,” noted an RCMP press release, adding that the building is located in central Nanaimo.

A resident of the care home reported that someone had rummaged through her belongings during the night. Police say it’s unknown exactly what was taken, but a small amount of inexpensive jewelry might have been stolen.

“From video surveillance obtained a masked suspect could be seen attempting to enter the building through the front doors. Entry was not gained as the interior doors were locked,” the release noted. “From there the suspect broke into several vehicles in the parking lot, and then gained access to the suites by climbing through unlocked ground level windows.”

The suspect was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and a balaclava during the incident. His left hand was in a cast and his pinky and ring fingers were wrapped in a bandage.

According to the release, the care facility is reviewing its security.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Previous story
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed after hitting exit gate in Delta
Next story
Inquest begins for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead

Just Posted

Supporting an Aldergrove family’s cancer battle

Husband and father of four has community rally to help his family get by

Langley Baseball Association all-stars head for Cal Ripken world series

Fund-raising campaign launched to help cover costs of trip to Florida in August

VIDEO: Baby Stew’s story resonated with hundred at Langley shelter event

LAPS says thanks to all its volunteers and staff for making so many furry tail endings possible.

Government move on traffic fine sharing could mean less for policing: Langley City report

Provincial government wants to change deal that gives municipalities 100 per cent of ticket revenue

VIDEO: Crash in stolen Langley vehicle kills two on 16 Avenue

Two men known to police died in a crash early Sunday morning near Hazelmere Cemetery.

Starbucks Canada closes 1,100 stores for race, bias training

Coffee giant tries to make stores more inclusive after black men arrested at Philadelphia location

Pockets of B.C. not yet impacted by gas shortage

Salmon Arm stations running out but Vernon still pumping

Masked man breaks into suites at B.C. seniors’ home

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify the suspect

Inquest begins for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead

Man who called 911 says he was upset when Lisa Dudley of Mission was found days later

Aldergrove ‘hoops’ boys to finals

Totems basketball team defeats Walnut Grove in quarter finals, advance to finals

Arrests made in 2010 case of innocent couple killed

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Workers rallying at BCLC offices today

Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Apology follows the legendary actor’s profanity against the U.S. president at Sunday’s Tony Awards

VIDEO: Landscaper transforms BC Place into Italian piazza

Jim Paquette has just three days to build an authentic piazza for the Luxury Home and Design Show

Most Read