Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

Mandate has been extended to younger students

All students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 must wear masks in schools as of Monday (Oct. 4).

The mask mandate was announced on Friday and is an extension of a prior one that saw students in Grade 4 and up wearing masks in schools.

The move from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry comes after school districts including Vancouver and Surrey implemented their own mask rules for younger students, following calls from parents.

All students will have to wear masks when at school, including at their desks and on buses.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Couple found dead in apparent ATV rollover near Summerland-Princeton Highway
Next story
UPDATE: 91-year-old Langley man found safe

Just Posted

Some of the weapons and ammunition seized as a result of a January raid in Langley, which has now led to charges against two men. (BCCFSEU)
Two charged in alleged illegal handgun scheme linked to Langley, Sooke

On the last day of September, Maryalice Wood captured this “stunning scene” during what she called golden hour on the Bedford Channel in Fort Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Reflections of fall

(Langley Advance Times file) A Langley woman woke to a man in her home. She chased the cat burglar from her home but not before he stole from them.
UPDATE: 91-year-old Langley man found safe

About 150 players took part in the Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Club tournament over the Oct. 2-3 weekend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Why are more people than ever playing disc golf?