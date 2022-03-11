(File photo)

(File photo)

Masks no longer required on TransLink, BC Transit or BC Ferries trips

Each of the transportation providers say masking is still encouraged

B.C.’s indoor mask mandate has now been lifted and that change also applies to provincial transit systems.

Metro Vancouver transit provider TransLink said in a news release they will no longer require masks on most of their services but encouraged riders to continue masking depending on their own comfort level.

Passengers are still required to wear masks on HandyDART rides. TransLink said this is in keeping with rules requiring that masks continue to be worn in medical settings as many HandyDART riders use the service to get to and from medical appointments.

BC Transit, which provides transit service for the rest of the province, has also confirmed they won’t require masks.

”We understand this impacts all riders & support anyone who still wishes to wear a mask. We ask for your continued kindness towards one another as this change takes place,” BC Transit said in a Tweet.

BC Ferries says masks are recommended when indoors at terminals and on board but they are no longer mandatory for sailings.

Despite lifting the mask requirement and not including any specific provisions for transit, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she’ll continue to wear her mask when she uses transit and encouraged others to do so.

“I’ll continue to wear my mask if I’m on public transit and I would encourage others to do so, too,” Henry said. “We know it protects us but it is also a sign of respect and protection for others.”

READ MORE: Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

READ MORE: Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc ferryBC TransitTransLink

Previous story
One injured in late-night Surrey shooting
Next story
Rural B.C. communities record staggering toxic drug poisoning deaths in 1st month of 2022

Just Posted

Recipients of the Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards were announced Thursday (March 10) at an awards ceremony in Abbotsford. (Urban Fig Photography)
Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards presented in 6 categories

Jaguar at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (Black Press Media files)
Humane Society claims Aldergrove zoo animals under stress

Langley City Councillor Rosemary Wallace was the lone vote against a second year of allowing outdoor drinking at three locations, arguing Douglas Park should not be on the list. (File)
Pilot program permitting outdoor alcohol consumption renewed in Langley City

The March 6 robotics competition at Langley Events Centre was organized by West Vancouver School District. About 48 teams – 32 high school and 16 middle school teams across B.C. mainland participated. The competition winners were announced at the end of the event after 4 p.m. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Robots smash each other at Langley Events Centre