Mass testing reveals three COVID-19 variant cases at two Surrey elementary schools

Mass testing has identified three more cases of COVID-19 variants at Surrey elementary schools.

In a news release issued Sunday evening, Fraser Health said an investigation was launched and additional testing conducted after COVID-19 “variants of concern” were identified at Ecole Woodward Hill and Surrey Traditional Elementary schools. Fraser Health initially announced COVID-19 exposures at the two schools last week.

One individual at Woodward Hill and two individuals from Surrey Traditional have tested positive for a COVID-19 variant, the release said. The health authority did not clarify which variant the individuals tested positive for.

RELATED: U.K. variant of coronavirus detected at seven schools in Surrey, Delta

According to an update posted to Twitter by Surrey School District superintendent Jordan Tinney, Fraser Health instructed more than 20 individuals to get tested at Woodward Hill and instructed two classes at Surrey Traditional Elementary to do the same.

Please see my other tweet. The one case at Ecole Woodward Hill was a variant of concern. FH Bulletin here: https://t.co/dFsrJ64AMX — Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) March 1, 2021

The affected classes at both schools are in isolation. Both schools remain open.

“As these are variants that are new to our communities and more easily transmissible, Fraser Health is working to identify any further connected variant cases to ensure immediate isolation and case management to prevent ongoing transmission,” Fraser Health said in the release.

“The variant strains can transmit more easily but do not interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines, nor affect our ability to test for the virus.”

Mass testing was also initiated at James Ardiel Elementary and Tamanawis Secondary in response to a variant exposure. No new cases were identified at either of the schools.

“It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones,” the release said.

“Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Division of Family Practice.”



aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSchoolsSurrey