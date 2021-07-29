Mass vaccinations at Langley Events Centre to wrap up

Local shots will still be given at the KPU testing centre

An April 25 drop-in clinic at the Langley Events Centre saw long lineups. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The mass vaccination clinic at the Langley Events Centre is shutting down in August, as Fraser Health moves towards more mobile and pop-up clinics to serve the remaining people unvaccinated against COVID-19.

August 7 will be the last date of operations for the clinic on the main arena floor of the LEC.

The combination testing site and drive-through vaccination centre at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University parking lot on the Langley Bypass will keep operating.

The change is coming as a number of Lower Mainland mass vaccination clinics wind up operations.

In Fraser Health, more than 80 per cent of eligible people have received a first shot already and more than 60 per cent have received their second shot.

The transition to the new model means there will be a few “hubs” still offering mass vaccinations on a large scale.

“For Fraser Health, we will transition from our distributed network of immunization clinics into a hub model, utilizing our existing clinics in Abbotsford, Coquitlam, Surrey and North Delta to ensure vaccine remains available in a mass clinics setting as well,” a statement from the health authority said Thursday.

The mass vaccination centre at the LEC was announced in late March, and at its peak was giving more than 2,000 shots a day. The Vancouver Giants organization offered logistical support for the clinic.

READ ALSO: Langley Events Centre to host COVID mass vaccination clinic

As of June 27, Langley had 80 per cent of its residents over the age of 12 vaccinated. Several of our neighbours had a higher rate, including North Surrey, which had 85 per cent, and Delta, which has 87 per cent.

In Langley, 66 per cent of people over the age of 12 have received their second dose, but the local leader is South Surrey/White Rock, at 72 per cent.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley