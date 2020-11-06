UPDATE: All four lanes through Massey Tunnel now open

UPDATE (4:52 p.m.): All lanes are now clear and traffic is flowing three lanes southbound and one lane northbound. Ministry says to expect heavy delays due to congestion.

#BCHwy99 – #MasseyTunnel counter flow is in effect. The tunnel is 3 lanes southbound and 1 lane northbound. Please drive with care and expect heavy delays due to congestion. #RichmondBC #DeltaBC pic.twitter.com/lGG9nQUbgE — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 7, 2020

Original story below…

Traffic through the George Massey Tunnel is down to one lane each way due to a water leak at the north end of the crossing.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation, the closure was caused by an oversized vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 99 striking a sprinkler head at the north end of the tunnel.

Both northbound lanes are closed but the counterflow is in, meaning a single lane is moving in either direction. A detour route is available.

In a tweet at 3:44 p.m., Delta Police say the closure is expected to be relatively short-lived as repair crews are on scene.



