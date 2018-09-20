Massive fire destroys Agassiz dairy barn

Multiple fire departments were unable to save a dairy farm in Agassiz on Wednesday night.

Reports say firefighters from Popkum, Seabird Island, Chilliwack and Agassiz fought a fire that destroyed several buildings at a dairy farm in the 1500 block of Cameron Road.

People in the area say the buildings were already heavily ablaze and the cows were outside of the barns by the time firefighters showed up.

Nearby residents and employees were able to gather the livestock and take them to a different location.

Reports say that at least one cow died in the fire.

A cause has yet to be determined.

