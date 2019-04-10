Massive pile of cars burns at Surrey auto yard

Firefighters say the blaze is being deemed suspicious

Firefighters wrapping up at the scene of a massive early morning fire at a Surrey auto yard on April 10. (Photos: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey battalion chief Reo Jerome says a massive early morning fire at an auto wreck yard is being deemed suspicious.

“I would think so,” he said around 9:40 a.m., as crews were wrapping up at the scene obn Wednesday, April 10. “Usually with weather like this cars don’t start on their own.”

Jerome said fire investigators would be on scene today at A-Central Used Auto & Truck Parks, located at 10675 Scott Road, west of Scott Road SkyTrain Station in Surrey.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 5 a.m. this morning.

“The first arriving unit saw flames and a big black column of smoke,” said Jerome, noting it was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm fire. “Crews had to force access to the gate. For security reasons, I guess, there was a car parked behind the fence so they had to stretch more than 700-feet of hose into the yard.”

Jerome said there was a pile of cars “fully engulfed,” estimating there were approximately 60 vehicles on fire.

Once the company had someone at the scene, a forklift was used to pull cars off of the pile, said Jerome.

In all, eight firetrucks and 23 firefighters were needed to get the blaze under control. Southbound traffic along 120 Street between 104th Avenue and Old Yale Road was blocked as crews worked to knock down the blaze.

