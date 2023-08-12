Myrtle Acton of Sooke set new world records for women 90-94 in the shot put and hammer throw at the Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships in Langley on Friday, Aug. 11. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Myrtle Acton of Sooke set new world records for women 90-94 in the shot put and hammer throw at the Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships in Langley on Friday, Aug. 11. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Masters athletes compete in national track and field championships in Langley

Athletes from their 30s to their 90s participated

Athletes over 30, many of them seniors, raced, leaped, and threw at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park on Friday and Saturday for the 48th Annual Canadian Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Myrtle Acton of Sooke set two new world records on the first day of the competition, in both hammer throw and shot put, for women aged 90 to 94.

She threw a hammer 20.47 metres, beating the old record of 19.62, and then managed 6.58 metres in the shot put, besting the old record of 6.39.

Acton credited growing up on a farm in Saskatchewan to giving her the strength for her chosen events.

She’s been competing since she was in her 60s, starting with the B.C. Seniors Games in 1993 in Cranbook, she said, and has competed in all but two of those ever since.

Also competing was Louise Nesterenko of Calgary, who didn’t set a world record, but was on a comeback journey in her chosen sport.

“I’ve had three strokes,” she said.

The strokes left her blind in her right eye and lacking some mobility on her right side.

“I used to compete before the strokes, but now I’m starting again,” she said, noting she’s competing in the 70-74 age category.

The Masters Championships, hosted by the Greyhounds Masters Track and Field Club, will run through the weekend from Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 13.

Events include hurdles, discus, pole vault, long and high jumps, steeplechase and relays, race walking, and 100 and 200 metre dash events, among other track and field staples.

Award presentations were scheduled for the end of each day.

READ ALSO: Canadian Track and Field Championships hosted in Langley Township

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Follow us on Twitter.

LangleySeniorsSports

 

A competitor in shot put at the Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships in Langley on Friday, Aug. 11. The games continued through until Sunday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A competitor in shot put at the Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships in Langley on Friday, Aug. 11. The games continued through until Sunday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A competitor in shot put at the Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships in Langley on Friday, Aug. 11. The games continued through until Sunday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A competitor in shot put at the Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships in Langley on Friday, Aug. 11. The games continued through until Sunday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man found dead on ‘challenging’ Whistler mountain biking trail
Next story
How to tell if you’re overheating as B.C. heads into heat wave

Just Posted

Curtis Dickson (shown above in game 3) busted out with four goals and six points as the Langley Thunder eliminated the Nanaimo Timbermen 9-6 in game 4 of the best-of-five Western Lacrosse Association semi-final series on Thursday, August 10 at Frank Crane Arena in Nanaimo. (Ryan Molag LEC file photo/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Thunder bound for WLA finals

A competitor in shot put at the Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships in Langley on Friday, Aug. 11. The games continued through until Sunday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Masters athletes compete in national track and field championships in Langley

Bandits’ Alex Campbell Alex Campbell had 18 points, which included five 3-pointers Friday, Aug. 11 at Langley Events Centre against Calgary Surge. Calgary won the western final 77-75. (Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Calgary Surge win western final against Vancouver Bandits

Canadian rider Katie Kruger beat out Langley’s own LJ Tidball Thursday, in the CSI3* tbird 1.40m Challenge. (tbird/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley hosts some of worlds best riders this month