Masters athletes compete in national track and field championships in Langley

Athletes from their 30s to their 90s participated

Myrtle Acton of Sooke set new world records for women 90-94 in the shot put and hammer throw at the Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships in Langley on Friday, Aug. 11. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Athletes over 30, many of them seniors, raced, leaped, and threw at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park on Friday and Saturday for the 48th Annual Canadian Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Myrtle Acton of Sooke set two new world records on the first day of the competition, in both hammer throw and shot put, for women aged 90 to 94.

She threw a hammer 20.47 metres, beating the old record of 19.62, and then managed 6.58 metres in the shot put, besting the old record of 6.39.

Acton credited growing up on a farm in Saskatchewan to giving her the strength for her chosen events.

She’s been competing since she was in her 60s, starting with the B.C. Seniors Games in 1993 in Cranbook, she said, and has competed in all but two of those ever since.

Also competing was Louise Nesterenko of Calgary, who didn’t set a world record, but was on a comeback journey in her chosen sport.

“I’ve had three strokes,” she said.

The strokes left her blind in her right eye and lacking some mobility on her right side.

“I used to compete before the strokes, but now I’m starting again,” she said, noting she’s competing in the 70-74 age category.

The Masters Championships, hosted by the Greyhounds Masters Track and Field Club, will run through the weekend from Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 13.

Events include hurdles, discus, pole vault, long and high jumps, steeplechase and relays, race walking, and 100 and 200 metre dash events, among other track and field staples.

Award presentations were scheduled for the end of each day.

READ ALSO: Canadian Track and Field Championships hosted in Langley Township

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Follow us on Twitter.

LangleySeniorsSports

A competitor in shot put at the Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships in Langley on Friday, Aug. 11. The games continued through until Sunday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)