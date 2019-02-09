Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford File info

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on day 4 of lockdown

Prison put lockdown in place to conduct ‘exceptional search,’ Correctional Service says

The Matsqui Institution has been on lockdown, now, for four days, acccording to the Correctional Service of Canada.

The lockdown was put in place at 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the medium-security federal prison to enable an “exceptional search.”

The search was ordered to ensure safety in the institution for staff and inmates, the Correctional Service said in a news release, adding that the lockdown will end “as soon as it is considered safe to do so.”

RELATED: One inmate seriously injured at Matsqui Institution

Those seeking to visit inmates at the prison will have to wait until the search is completed.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions,” the news release reads.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties
Next story
B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

Just Posted

60,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Powerful wind gusts overnight reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region

Vancouver Giants wrap up road trip with 3-1 victory in Kamloops

Next up, the G-Men are back at home at the Langley Events Centre Sunday to take down the Cougars.

Langley singer-songwriter releases debut single

John Chamelion released a debut single and is looking for votes from the community.

Long-time theatre director puts on final show

Langley’s Faith Toronchuk is retiring after her final production in Abbotsford.

Burning car sends plume of smoke into Langley sky

A car burned on Friday, just off 200th Street.

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

Choppy seas force Vancouver-bound B.C. ferries to turn around

Sailings to Horseshoe Bay unable to dock, Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route also sees cancellations

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on day 4 of lockdown

Prison put lockdown in place to conduct ‘exceptional search,’ Correctional Service says

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

RCMP investigating alleged assault at minor hockey club in North Vancouver

General manager Joanna Hayes says the club takes the safety and well-being of its member families seriously

Most Read