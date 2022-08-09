Mayoralty candidate Eric Woodward unveils new municipal party to run in Oct. 15 election

Councillor Eric Woodward announced Tuesday that he will be running for mayor along with a team for Township of Langley Council and the SD35 Board of Education under the ‘Contract With Langley’ banner in the upcoming municipal election set for October 15th. (file)

Langley Township Councillor Eric Woodward announced that he will be running for mayor along with a team for Township of Langley Council and the SD35 Board of Education in the upcoming municipal election set for October 15th.

Woodward said Tuesday the team will run within a new elector organization under the shared banner of a “Contract with Langley” that will propose an ambitious plan for change in the Township and a plan for schools.

He said the team will be announced over the coming next few weeks and the team’s full platform will be released in September.

“As I have been trying to bring new ideas to Township of Langley Council to serve residents, taxpayers and small business owners these past four years, I have seen firsthand how our communities has missed opportunity after opportunity to move forward in a better and more prepared way,” said Woodward.

“As just one example among many, in the 2018 municipal election, five people that were elected to Council promised to make 208th Street a top priority, but then proceeded to vote down obvious solutions. This is why we need a Contract with Langley, to give voters confidence that we have a great team with a new vision for our future, that will do what it said it will do,” he added.

“I can’t wait for Township of Langley voters to see what could be possible for our community’s future with The Right Team and A Plan for Change, and a firm commitment to actually get things done.”

Woodward added that there are new, qualified people willing to run for Council and the Board of Education, but only to change things within a team that can actually get things done.

“We are not running just to be elected, do little and/or silently serve a status quo that isn’t getting the job done for us. We are here for residents and a clear purpose: to catch-up with growth and put in a place a plan for the future. Our campaign will clearly demonstrate that. And then voters can render their judgement,” Woodward said.

Woodward is serving his first term on Township of Langley Council.

He was elected in 2018, finishing second overall among successful council candidates.

He was president of the Fort Langley Business Improvement Association for five years, 2012-2017, and before that, he was an internet entrepreneur in the 1990s and 2000s.

Contract With Langley is a registered elector organization with Elections BC and will be endorsing candidates for Mayor, Council and the Board of Education.

