UPDATE: Unifor says transit strike will continue till CMBC offers a new deal

Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation chair Jonathan Cote speaks about the Metro Vancouver transit strike in front of New Westminster City Hall on Monday, Nov. 4. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

The chair of the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation is asking both sides of the transit strike to come to the table as the strike enters its fourth day.

“I am disappointed that we have not been able to resolve the labor dispute between Unifor and Coast Mountain Bus Company,” said chair and New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote, standing at his city hall steps on Monday.

“The bus service in the Metro Vancouver region is so critical to our transportation system and the expansion of our bus service is a significant part of the mayors’ 10-year-plan.”

Cote said the $600 million cost difference between Unifor’s ask and CMBC’s offer was “incredibly significant” and would adversely affect the transit system.

Coast Mountain workers have hit the fourth day of strike action Monday, after negotiations broke off between Coast Mountain Bus Company and the union on Friday.

The first phase of job action has included a uniform ban for bus drivers and an overtime ban for maintenance workers. The union is asking for pay rises overall and guaranteed breaks for bus operators.

.@jonathanxcote does not directly answer a question about the $$$ salaries of @TransLink and CMBC execs contrasted with @UniforTheUnion asking for wage increases. Reiterates that bus drivers/operators/maintenance workers do deserve a fair wage increase. @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) November 4, 2019

So far, only SeaBus service has been affected, with many trips cancelled this weekend and six cancellations expected Monday.

“I know how hard transit operators work and they deserve a fair negotiated settlement,” Cote said.

“It is disappointing to hear Unifor leadership suggest that the wage increases be done by scaling back the expansion plans that we do have for bus service in the region.”

At a press conference at Unifor’s offices in New Westminster, western regional director Gavin McGarrigle said the union was willing to return to the bargaining table.

“What we’re looking for is a signal from the company that they’re prepared to amend the offer they gave us last week,” McGarrigle said.

He acknowledged that while the union knew it would not get all its demands met with this new deal, minimum breaks for bus drivers were a non-negotiable request.

“We know we’re not going to get everything we ask for. We know there’s about a $3 an hour gap between us and Toronto transit… our last proposal did not address completely closing that gap,” he said.

“We do not understand why skilled trades workers who are working on SkyTrain under TransLink are paid so much more than the skilled trade workers that work for Cosat Mountain Bus Company.”

McGarrigle said that despite the employer’s stance that increasing worker’s salaries would delay Metro Vancouver’s transit expansion, that’s not what the union was looking for.

He said Unifor members are “big fans of transit expansion” but that it was “inhumane” to proceed with plans while bus operators were not receiving bathroom breaks.

McGarrigle said by that by midweek, riders could expect to see bus cancellations and that if CMBC did not return to the bargaining table, Unifor would be forced to bring about a “complete work stoppage.”

.@gavinmcgarrigle says workers “aren’t expecting parity” to Toronto transit worker wages right away. Says they’re willing to make compromises but says CMBC has not agreed to any minimum break time. “Quite frankly it’s inhumane.” @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) November 4, 2019

