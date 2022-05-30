Mayor’s Gala returns to Langley Township to raise funds for local charities

Mayor Jack Froese (in the truck) is hosting the annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala with the Langley Township firefighters, raising money for local causes. The event will be held this September, and tickets go on sale in June. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The fourth annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala will take place this September at the Langley Events Centre, raising money for the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society.

“This is an extremely giving community and we know Langley will once again show its generous spirit, as we continue to help those in need,” said Mayor Jack Froese. “The Gala promises a fantastic evening that will Shine a Light on causes that empower youth and help our community to build a stronger future.”

Dubbed the Shine a Light Mayor’s Gala to Support Children and Youth, the event is hosted by Froese, the Township council, and the Township’s firefighters union, IAFF Local 4550.

“Township firefighters are dedicated to keeping our community healthy, strong, and thriving,” said Capt. Jordan Sparrow, president of Local 4550. “The success of the Mayor’s Charitable Gala and the generosity shown by businesses and individuals helps us connect more people in Langley to vital assistance.”

Developer Vesta Properties, which recently unveiled plans for a 45-storey tower at 200th Street and 82nd Avenue, is sponsoring the event for the second year.

Programs sponsored by the Firefighters Charitable Society include the Langley School Snack Program, which helps ensure local kids don’t go to school hungry. It provides nutritious snacks in 25 schools at present, with a goal of extending that to all 36 schools in the community.

Foundry Langley, a youth-oriented health centre being developed on Eastleigh Crescent, will also receive funds from the project.

Another portion of the gala proceeds are expected to go towards an “innovation fund” that will support new programs and urgent needs as they emerge.

Established in 2018, the Mayor’s Charitable Gala has already raised several million dollars.

The 2021 edition of the event raised more than $600,000 towards local charities.

READ ALSO: A big surprise at third annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala in Langley

Created in 2018, the TLFCS Endowment Fund allows donors to make perpetual gifts that will support programs now and for years to come. One of the Society’s main goals is to expand the Fund to generate enough income to securely sustain all of its initiatives, including the Langley School Snack Program.

The 2022 Mayor’s Charitable Gala will include a VIP cocktail reception hosted by Froese and members of the TLFCS, with TV personality and Aldergrove native Erin Cebula as our guest emcee. The night includes a farm-to-table fine dining experience, music, and silent and live auctions with auctioneer Fred Lee, who is back by popular demand.

Tickets go on sale June 1 at www.trellis.org/tlfcs. Contact mayorsgala@iaff4550.ca for details on sponsorship opportunities.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityfirefightersLangley Township