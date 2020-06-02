Facilities at McLeod Athletic Park have been undergoing nearly $5 million in upgrades since last summer. The track and field facility is not yet open to the public. (BCHS Track and Field/Special to Langley Advance Times)

McLeod Athletic Park still closed as $5 million upgrades near completion

Park will host National Track and Field Championships and BC High School Championships

Several notable changes can be seen when passing by McLeod Athletic Park, including a new bright blue track.

The park in Milner has been undergoing more than $5 million in upgrades since last summer in preparation for the National Track and Field Championships and the BC High School Championships.

Andrew Lenton, commissioner for the BC High School Track & Field Association, said when it came time to resurface the track the organization suggested the city consider blue.

“There’s been a number of upgrades to the track as well as just the resurfacing… I think it looks really sharp and I know people have driven by there have commented, that it just looks really fantastic, the new color, as well as obviously the brand new surface,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

READ MORE: Langley Township first B.C. city to host World Track and Field Trials in nearly 20 years

Lenton says this would be the “busiest time” for athletes, but COVID-19 has suspended all programs.

“We would have over 200 athletes at that track on any given day,” he estimates.

[story continues below post]

In April, Athletics Canada announced the 2022 and 2023 Canadian Track and Field Championships would be returning to British Columbia for the first time in nearly 20 years when the awarded the event to the Township of Langley.

In addition to hosting the national event at McLeod the site will also play host to the BC High School Championships next year, which Langley has previously hosted in 2017 and 2018, according to Lenton.

“Those are two of the largest track and field events in the entire country, so within the next coming years the community and the facility will play host to… at the high school level and the senior level, two of the top events in the country,” Lenton noted.

READ MORE: Playgrounds, parkour site, and city hall will partially reopen

Besides a new track surface, the $4 million project saw McLeod gain a four lane 60 meter warm-up track, an additional long jump pit, an expanded high jump fan, a new shotput area, an additional pole vault area, extra security fencing and a new designated spectator areas for the field events.

The Township said they coordinated with the newly renovated Langley Secondary School adjacent to the park to maximize parking in the area.

The parking lot can now accommodate 222 vehicles and includes six drop-off/pickup spaces.

A large entry plaza has also been built on the west side of the grandstand with two new ticketing kiosks for future events.

The grandstand building received approximately $1.2 million in upgrades, including upgrading four stairways, repairing sections of the concrete structure, replacing the roofing membrane, upgrading the skylights, and installing a new safety system for maintenance access.

READ MORE: City ends McLeod Park funding deal with Township

The Township estimates the grandstand roof and structure improvements will be completed by the end of 2020.

The upgraded track and field facility is not yet open to the general public as work continues to complete the project, the Township notes.

But the track facility at Walnut Grove Community Park is open for public use.

“If it doesn’t open in July, then unfortunately, our entire season would – we would lose the entire season, unfortunately,” Lenton said. “But that’s just a result of the pandemic, unfortunately.”

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipTrack and field

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert
Next story
About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Just Posted

Langley beekeepers on alert for giant honeybee-murdering hornets recently sighted

Aldergrove beekeeper Bryn Jones ‘concerned’ after South Langley giant Asian hornet sighting

McLeod Athletic Park still closed as $5 million upgrades near completion

Park will host National Track and Field Championships and BC High School Championships

Beatniks Bistro donates $4,000 to Langley School District Foundation

Executive director Susan Cairns said $32,500 is spent every week to help feed Langley families

Solidarity demonstration planned for Abbotsford on Friday

People gathering to protest police brutality and systemic racism in downtown Abbotsford

Real estate market sees ‘thaw’ in Langley

Sales are still low, but are rebounding

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

RCMP, coroner investigate ‘unexpected deaths’ on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

Most Read