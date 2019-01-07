Mechanical fault suspected in Langley truck fire

Pickup truck destroyed by blaze near Campbell Valley Park

A fire that destroyed a pickup truck near Campbell Valley Park in Langley Saturday night is believed to be the result of a mechanical fault, according to a Langley RCMP report on the incident.

Cpl. Holly Largy said a Dodge Ram pickup truck broke down near 204 Street and 16 Avenue just after 10 p.m.

An attempt to get the truck started using jumper cables was unsuccessful, and when the driver tried the ignition one more time, she saw flames coming from the dash.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

