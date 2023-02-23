A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians

Google blocking small group of users in a five-week test run response to federal online bill

Advocates for the print and digital media industry say Google is disrespecting Canadian readers by temporarily blocking news to some of its users.

News Media Canada president Paul Deegan says the action is unbecoming of the leading global company.

Google confirmed on Wednesday that it’s blocking less than four per cent of Canadian users from viewing news content in a five-week test run of a potential response to the Liberal government’s online news bill.

Bill C-18 would require digital giants such as Google and Meta, which owns Facebook, to negotiate deals to compensate Canadian media companies for displaying or providing links to their news content.

FRIENDS, formerly known as Friends of Canadian Broadcasting, says the move by Google is about greed.

Its executive director Marla Boltman says Google is pursuing money at all costs, rather than co-operating with lawmakers around the world to support and sustain the free press and democracy.

Federal PoliticsMedia industry

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Canadian grain storage arrived just in time for Ukrainian farmer
Next story
Surrey senior pleads guilty to child luring

Just Posted

Langley’s junior curlers James Jones (Skip), Daniel Sutherland (3rd), Austun Arnold (2nd), Inara Ozeroff (Lead) won in their block at the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley junior curlers make coach proud

A six-storey building under construction on 221A Street near Langley Memorial Hospital will provide rental housing for seniors. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Seniors rental complex on Langley’s Hospital Hill soon ready to welcome tenants

Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with (above) Langley Christian (2A) and Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Lightning earn regional senior girls basketball championship title

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Sisters’ meal tab picked up by strangers in Langley on day devoted to love