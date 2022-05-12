Signs indicating seats which are closed to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pictured on a public transit bus in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Signs indicating seats which are closed to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pictured on a public transit bus in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Mediated talks collapse, strike continues in lengthy Sea-to-Sky transit dispute

Strike affecting corridor from Squamish to Pemberton started Jan. 29

A quick return of bus service in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky corridor from Squamish to Pemberton isn’t expected after mediated talks broke down between transit workers and their employer.

Talks on Wednesday between Unifor Local 114 and BC Transit contractor PW Transit were the first in weeks, prompting hopes of movement in the job action that began three-and-half months ago.

But a statement from the union says the contractor, which bargains on behalf of BC Transit, refused to consider options to move the roughly 80 transit workers closer to wage parity with Metro Vancouver bus drivers.

Unifor says PW Transit also rejected another day of mediation in the near future, meaning no talks are scheduled in the strike that started Jan. 29.

A statement from the contractor says it presented two wage proposals but is disappointed that the union turned down both and then left the talks.

HandyDART operations in Squamish have continued throughout the job action because they are considered an essential service, but all other transit in the Sea-to-Sky region is idled indefinitely.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: No end to 48-day transit strike in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky region as talks break off

LabourTransit

Previous story
Fraser Valley woman has $5,750 COVID violation ticket dropped by Crown
Next story
B.C. woman who suffered severe burns from guitarist’s fire stunt awarded $202K

Just Posted

The Fraser Valley Rowing Club hopes to return to the water in the coming weeks after facing destruction following the flooding in Abbotsford in November. (Submitted)
Fraser Valley Rowing Club: Back on the water after Abbotsford flood

(Langley School District website)
Langley’s public school nurse role has evolved

Val van den Broek, the mayor for Langley City, and her husband, Rob, hosted a gala Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Cascades Casino that raised money for the new Langley Foundry, a wellness centre for local youth. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley City council censures mayor over ‘conduct unbecoming’

Mom, I think I need a bath - spring threw up on me. A Langley City resident shared this photo of a car downtown covered with and surrounded by blossoms. (Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Pink petals flood Langley City street