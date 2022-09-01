Municipal elections will be held October 15, 2022. (File photo)

Meet your Langley council candidates at upcoming forums

Two organizations have already scheduled all-candidates events

Several all candidates meetings and forums are scheduled as candidates announce their intentions and the countdown begins to the Oct. 15 municipal elections in Langley.

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is organizing Community Candidates Forums for both City and Township candidates.

The Township event takes place Monday, Sept. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

The City forum takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University auditorium.

Candidates for council and mayor will answer questions and share their priorities for Langley.

The events are open to all members of the community, with no registration required.

The Fort Langley Community Association is also holding meet and mingle events in September.

On Sept. 28, candidates for Township mayor and school board will gather at the Fort Langley Community Hall at 9167 Glover Rd.

The even runs from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., with a question period at 6 p.m., followed by trustee candidates from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and mayoral candidates from 7:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

On Sept. 29, Township candidates gather at 6 p.m., with the question period from 7-9 p.m.

READ ALSO: ‘A cure for cynicism:’ Experts explain why voting in B.C. municipal election is important

READ ALSO: Former B.C. solicitor general running for Langley Township mayor’s chair

BC municipal election

