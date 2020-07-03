Dyako Ebrahimian has announced a memorial service for his daughter, Medea, on Saturday. (Ebrahimian Facebook photo)

Memorial set for one of three found dead at Langley house fire

Father wants the community to know the “amazing” person who’s been lost

Dyako Ebrahimian will bury his daughter on Saturday. Medea is one of three people found dead at a house fire in Langley Meadows on June 13.

The Ontario business owner spoke to the Langley Advance Times about his child, so the community would know the person she was.

“She’s just amazing,” Ebrahimian said.

He said daughter was kind and quiet and a good listener, willing to help others. She just turned 23 on May 7.

“She loved to study,” he added. “She loved dogs.”

RELATED: 'You will be missed': Memorial goes up to victim of fatal Langley house fire

He’s looking forward to meeting more of her friends at the Saturday memorial service.

He said the friends he’s met and the neighbours on the street where the fatal house fire happened have been so kind.

Medea, who was working at a bakery, was staying at the house temporarily as she looked for a place. It was the home of her mother (Ebrahimian’s ex-wife) and her mother’s boyfriend, the other two fatalities.

Ebrahimian’s son was also living at the house with his mother and sister. He survived the fire and is out of hospital, but Ebrahimian does not want to speak publicly about him during these difficult times.

READ MORE: Investigators remain on scene

Dad said the neighbours have been great, helping his son escape the burning house, and supporting him since the tragedy.

Ebrahimian has visited the fire scene on a few occasions.

“I wanted to go thank them,” he said of the neighbours.

The memorial is open to anyone who wants to attend and is taking place at Heritage Gardens Cemetery, 19082 16th Ave., starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

Ebrahimian said he’s had a lot of communication from the police investigating the case. IHIT was called in to take over the investigation after a body was discovered in the backyard that was deemed to be a homicide.

He said IHIT officers have always been responsive, whenever he’s called.

“They try their very best to inform me… but still have their own rules,” Ebrahimian commented.

Memorial set for one of three found dead at Langley house fire

Father wants the community to know the "amazing" person who's been lost

