Memorial to be held for girl, 7, found dead in Langley apartment

No arrests have been reported so far after Aaliyah Rosa was killed July 22

A celebration of life will be held today at Christian Life Assembly in Langley for seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa. Courtesy RCMP

A celebration of life for Aaliyah Isabella Rosa will be held today (Tuesday) at Christian Life Assembly in Langley.

The seven-year-old Langley girl died on Sunday, July 22. A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody that night as the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) began looking into the girl’s death.

The memorial service begins at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 21277 56 Ave.

The announcement, posted on the Dignity Memorial web page, provides few other details, however friends and family are invited to share memories of Aaliyah on the page.

Marta Zinga wrote: “I met Aaliyah through my Sunday School class at Calvary Worship Center. She came to my class full of joy and very talkative.

“We’ll miss her deeply. But with our hope that one day we’ll see her again.”

The page also includes a number of photos of a smiling Aaliyah posing for the camera, making a snow angel and cooking.

Following Aaliyah’s death, IHIT made a plea to the public for information about the girl’s activities on the day she was killed.

