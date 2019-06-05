Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford File photo

Meth and suspected fentanyl seized from Lower Mainland prison

Prison officials say contraband had institutional value of more than $30,000

Meth, suspected fentanyl and a cellphone were seized last week at Matsqui Insitution in Abbotsford, prison officials say.

The drugs, phone and other contraband had a prison-value of more than $30,000, according to a press release. THC butter, tobacco, two chargers and two USB sticks were also seized.

“The police have been notified and the institution is investigating,” the release says.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it uses a range of tools to prevent contraband being smuggled into prisons.

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the release says.

A tip line – at 1-866-780-3784 – also exists to receive information anonymously about prison security threats.

RELATED: Drone delivery of ‘THC butter’ and tobacco intercepted at Abbotsford prison

RELATED: Drugs, drone, cellphones seized from outside Kent Institution

