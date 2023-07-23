Metro Van parks in Langley at extreme wildfire danger

Visitors asked to be careful as risk of a spark very high

Conor Sheridan said low-lying ponds are drying up in Metro Vancouver’s parks in Langley, part of the drought that has increased wildfire risk. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

When you visit a Metro Vancouver park in Langley this summer, you’ll be greeted by a large sign near the parking lot.

“FIRE DANGER,” the signs read, warning that there is no smoking and no fires, and people are to stay on the trails.

“We are in an extreme fire danger rating right now,” said Conor Sheridan, Metro Vancouver’s supervisor for parks operations in east area.

Although Langley Township and City both have some substantial parks and forested areas, the largest parks in the community are run by Metro Vancouver, with Campbell Valley Regional Park and Aldergrove Regional Park among the largest parks south of the Fraser River.

The trees, shrubs, and fields of those parks have now been turned into potential fire hazards by an extended dry spell that began in April.

“The biggest worry is obviously wildfire,” said Sheridan.

That means the parks are on higher alert than normal. Parks once had designated smoking areas, and campfires were allowed in some sites, such as at campsites in locations such as Derby Reach and Brae Island regional parks. All smoking and open flames are now banned as too hazardous.

Parks staff are doing extra patrols, and anyone violating the rules could get a warning, or a ticket, said Sheridan. The tickets can be up to $375.

Crews are also keeping an eye out for homeless camps, which can be a fire risk.

Staff also change the way they do their jobs when fire danger becomes too extreme, including stopping work with some gas-powered equipment, such as mowers and chainsaws, except in emergencies.

The utility vehicles crews use have been equipped with fire suppression gear, and all Metro Parks staff have at least basic fire suppression training, said Sheridan.

He urged people to be cautious, and also to immediately call 9-1-1 if they see fire in a park.

The extended dry spell, which is part of an ongoing trend towards hotter, dryer summers, is also having an impact on the plants and animals in the parks.

The heat and drought can directly affect the production of berries and flowers, which in turn can affect the animals, birds, and pollinators that rely on those, said Sheridan.

When smaller creeks dry up, it can leave fish stranded in the remaining pools.

Native plants are also impacted.

“The western red cedar has really been affected by drought over the last 15 years in this area,” Sheridan said, pointing out a dead tree near the park’s Carvolth entrance.

That species is suffering all over the Lower Mainland, as it evolved to live in a cooler, damper environment.

Native species in general are not used to this type of weather, said Sheridan.

When Metro Parks staff do restorative plantings now, they tend to do them in the fall and winter, when they’ll get plenty of rain, so they can survive.

Not every part of the park is suffering. The Little Campbell River, which winds through the park, is still doing okay, said Sheridan.

All parks remain open, he said, despite a few restrictions due to the wildfire danger.

