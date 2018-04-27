Metro Vancouver board members drop pension hike

In a second vote on the topic, Metro Vancouver board members instead chose Friday to deny a bylaw that would give them a retroactive pension and a pay raise, following public controversy.
In March, the regional district voted in favour of giving themselves in a retroactive pension of up to $11,000, despite some councillors questioning the move ahead of the fall municipal election.
Reconsideration about to be underway. @MetroVancouver chair Greg Moore applauds all board members for listening to public response to initial vote. Says renumeration does need to be sorted though for future politicians in local government.
— Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) April 27, 2018
Members had agreed to a retirement allowance of 10.2 per cent of earnings, which is about $1,100, for all members who choose to leave or are not re-elected, going back to 2007.
The pension boost followed a change to federal legislation which would see some of the pay that local officials receive be taxed as income.
