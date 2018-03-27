Vancouver city councillor and Metro Vancouver board vice-chair Raymond Louie speaks at Friday’s meeting. (Metro Vancouver)

Metro Vancouver board members give themselves a $1,100 per year pension

The move will cost Metro Vancouver $498,000 to implement

Metro Vancouver board members voted in favour of giving themselves in a retroactive pension of up to $11,000, despite some councillors questioning the move ahead of the fall elections.

In Friday’s meeting, the board agreed to a retirement allowance of 10.2 per cent of earnings, which is about $1,100, for all members who choose to leave or are not re-elected, going back to 2007.

The pension comes in on the heels of a change to federal taxes which would see some of the pay that local officials receive be taxed as income.

The board has voted themselves a raise to mitigate that impact, costing Metro Vancouver $131,333 in 2019.

Coquitlam Coun. Brent Asmundson questioned the wisdom of the move, given the fact that municipal voters go to the polls on Oct. 20.

“With the number of people that are leaving, I don’t think it’ll be well received by the public that we have so many people who are longtime members getting a retroactive pension on their way out the door,” Asmundson said.

Burnaby Coun. Colleen Jordan said she was concerned about the fast turnover of board members leading to too many pensions.

Metro Vancouver board members are appointed from the city councils of member cities. They receive a per-meeting stipend for the part-time position of $387 for meeting up to four hours and $775 for meetings over four hours. That’s on top of their compensation for sitting on their respective city councils.

“We have people on this board who sit for one year because their councils only appoint them for one year,” said Jordan. “Do we really think they need a 10 per cent ‘leaving allowance’ on top of their meeting stipend?”

Jordan pointed to other jurisdictions that have a four-year minimum before someone was eligible for a pension.

Board vice-chair and Vancouver Coun. Raymond Louie supported the allowance: “I don’t think it’s a stretch for us to also recognize the long service – and perhaps short service – that each of us provide to this organization.”

Surrey, Port Coquitlam and Vancouver have all implemented some sort of leaving allowance.

A finance committee report found that a retroactive period back to 2007 at the formula proposed would be valued at approximately $498,000 in retirement earnings.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Funding for B.C. school maintenance tops $82 million
Next story
Langley RCMP investigate last Friday’s fire on 232 Street

Just Posted

Police warn of scam phone calls involving ‘alarm company’

Abbotsford woman asked to provide system’s passcode

Langley RCMP investigate last Friday’s fire on 232 Street

First believed to be a house on fire, the blaze in fact destroyed a travel trailer

Langley police say woman drained $80K from bank account using fake debit card

RCMP have released a picture of the suspect

Langley trio hanging on in seniors curling nationals

Three local curlers, represented on the men’s and women’s Team BC, are competing for Canadian gold.

COOKING IN LANGLEY: Preparing for the Easter holiday family feast

Cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes might be side dishes, but they’ll make the meal says Chef Dez.

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Metro Vancouver board members give themselves a $1,100 per year pension

The move will cost Metro Vancouver $498,000 to implement

Funding for B.C. school maintenance tops $82 million

Structural upgrdes, new and replacement buses to be funded through three provincial programs

Human rights hearing proceeds: Waiter argues his French culture behind firing

Guillaume Rey began working for Cara Operations at one of its Milestones restaurants in Vancouver

B.C. city to take Trans Mountain pipeline fight to Supreme Court of Canada

Federal Court of Appeal did not give consideration to arguments made by Burnaby or province: Mayor

British Columbia’s economy is forecast to remain strong through 2020

Central 1 Credit Union says 2017 was a year of ‘stellar growth,’ and momentum will continue

B.C. government to increase access to MRI exams

Health minister Adrian Dix made the announcement at Surrey’s Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre

Canada’s greenhouse gas targets few and far away

B.C. missing original 2020 target, needs big reduction by 2030

VIDEO: More details released about wrong-way driver on Highway 99

RCMP confirm he did not go the wrong way through the tunnel, but through the counterflow barriers

Most Read