(NeedPix)

Metro Vancouver hit with $637,000 WorkSafeBC fine for ‘high risk’ sewer work

Workers could have been exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas

Metro Vancouver has been hit with a $$637,415 penalty by WorkSafeBC for unsafe sewer work.

The penalty, issued in December, found the regional district had installed siphon gates inside a sewer line without without following procedures for confined space entry. Metro Vancouver also did not “adequately control” for hydrogen sulfide, a toxic and flammable gas, associated with the work.

WorkSafeBC found the regional district didn’t develop, review, and update a confined space entry permit and did not show records of any tests, nor have a trained supervisor watching over the confined space work.

“The employer failed overall to ensure the health and safety of its workers. These were all high-risk violations,” the penalty summary reads.

Metro Vancouver has not yet disclosed where the sewer work was being done.

READ MORE: B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
State of emergency in St. John’s, N.L., reaches Day 5 after massive blizzard
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Suspicious’ fire displaces Fort Langley senior, 86

Just Posted

LETTER: Mall redevelopment about Aldergrove parking, too

Letter writer encourages Township council support for Janda Group’s new plans for old Aldergrove mall

VIDEO: Fire closes 16th Avenue between 248th and 256th Streets in South Langley

Crews are on scene and are asking commuters to use an alternate route

Tax hikes possible in Township as budget talks begin

Just “keeping the lights on” could cost 4.12 per cent in tax increases

How to beat Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year

Multiple factors can play a role in seasonal depression, says Fraser Health psychiatrist

VIDEO: Langley rapper, C2B, readies for the release of new music video ‘Glass’

Single was inspired by the opioid crisis in Vancouver’s downtown Eastside

VIDEO: Bobcat infiltrates Shuswap couple’s coop, feasts on fowl

Police officers credited for attempting to assist with animal’s extraction

Metro Vancouver hit with $637,000 WorkSafeBC fine for ‘high risk’ sewer work

Workers could have been exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas

Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

VIDEO: B.C. mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Eric Pinto owns hundreds of boards, spanning multiple decades

Convicted Fraser Valley con man facing 39 charges in Vancouver area

Donald Quinnell got four years prison in 2015, again facing fraud, theft, stolen credit card charges

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Police seize nearly 50 kilos of drugs in Surrey

Police say this has taken perhaps millions of deadly doses of fentanyl and other drugs off the streets

Young child seriously injured in suspected drunk driving crash in Delta

“This needs to stop,” says Insp. Ciaran Feenan, head of the Delta Police Department’s patrol section

Most Read