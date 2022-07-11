Metro Vancouver men charged after drone used to fly drugs into Manitoba prison

Stonewall RCMP seized a drone at the Stony Mountain Institution July 3, that is believed to have been used to drop off drugs at the prison. (Courtesy Stonewall RCMP) Stonewall RCMP seized a number of drugs after a drone was seen dropping off packages at a Manitoba prison July 3. (Courtesy Stonewall RCMP) Stonewall RCMP seized a number of drugs after a drone was seen dropping off packages at a Manitoba prison July 3. (Courtesy Stonewall RCMP)

Two young Metro Vancouver men are facing a slew of charges for their alleged role in flying packages of drugs into a Manitoba prison via drone.

RCMP in Stonewall, Man. were first notified of the suspicious activity when someone reported a drone flying around the local prison, the Stony Mountain Institution, to them on July 3. Someone else also reported a suspicious vehicle driving around a back road nearby.

Multiple officers headed to the area and found the reported vehicle about a kilometre from the prison. They conducted a traffic stop and found two young men – 20-year-old Shahram Tokhy from Vancouver and 22-year-old Jalen Falk from Burnaby – and a drone inside.

At the same time, other officers were searching the grounds of the prison, where they found a package containing methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. Prison employees told officers they had seen a drone and found a similar package the day before as well.

The next day, a resident living near the prison found another matching package, which police determined also contained drugs.

Tokhy and Falk were arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

That may have been the end of things, but because the two were sitting in jail they never returned to their Airbnb and the property’s owner discovered a number of other incriminating items left behind. Stonewall RCMP say they seized a firearm and large quantities of methamphetamine and other drugs from the suite.

Tokhy and Falk now face a slew of other drug and firearm-related charges, as a result.

