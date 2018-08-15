Metro Vancouver water reservoirs in ‘good shape’

Metro Vancouver’s water reservoirs are sitting at average levels compared to years past, despite more than a month without substantial rain.
Andrew de Boer, the regional district’s water treatment operations manager, said Friday the three reservoirs in Capilano, Seymour and Coquitlam are sitting at a combined total of 70-per-cent full.
“That’s normal range of storage for this time of year,” de Boer said.
High snowpack levels from January to March set a good base for the dry summer weather, he said, but water consumption has also been in a downwards trend in recent years.
Since May 1, residents in Metro Vancouver have been under Stage 1 watering restrictions, which are expected to last until mid-October. Residents are allowed to water their yard twice a week.
Although Environment Canada calls for the hot weather to continue, de Boer said officials aren’t looking at increasing restrictions to Stage 2 at this time.
He still urged people to keep doing what they can to keep a handle on water use.
“This water is very precious,” he said.
