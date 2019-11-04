Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

A Mexican citizen charged with importing methamphetamine across the Canadian border, near Osoyoos, in September 2018 entered a guilty plea today.

Armando Esparza-Ochoa appeared in court on Monday morning, with a translator present, to enter the plea.

Esparza-Ochoa was apprehended by authorities in September 2018 and faced three charges of importing/exporting a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and failing to report in person at a customs office.

READ MORE: Kelowna trial date set for man charged with smuggling drugs over Osoyoos border

READ MORE: Man accused of smuggling drugs across Osoyoos border still waiting for arraignment

Esparza-Ochoa will remain in custody in Vancouver until his sentencing as he’s considered a flight risk. His next court appearance will be held on Dec. 16 to set a date for sentencing.

Previous story
Cats rescued from Brookswood had been shot with pellet guns
Next story
Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Just Posted

Cats rescued from Brookswood had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants beat Medicine Hat 5-2 at Langley Events Centre Sunday

Trent Miner made 33 saves while Dylan Plouffe scored his fourth goal in the past five games

PHOTOS: Vintage British cars stop at Langley Regional Airport for annual celebration

The annual London-to-Brighton Commemorative Run celebrates a British law change

VIDEO: Langley families race in funny costumes at annual Pumpkin Run

The run supports the Acts of Kindness charity, which funds local projects

Langley university dominated on the court and on the ice

The Trinity Western University Spartans won victories in volleyball and hockey Saturday

Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

It includes everyone from Whoopi to Janelle

UPDATE: Unifor says transit strike will continue till CMBC offers a new deal

Transit strike has gone into its fourth day

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

Patients lacking English need equal access to interpreters across Canada: doctor

Patients with a chronic disease and limited English are more likely to return to the emergency room

Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

It wasn’t the Canadian government that exposed the scope of this public health concern

VIDEO: Two killed when SUV veers into Harrison Lake

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘unquestionably horrific’ Coquitlam bus stop assault

Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice

Most Read