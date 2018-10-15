Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall introduces her son Zavier to the B.C. legislature Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Hansard TV)

Michelle Mungall’s baby first in B.C. legislature chamber

B.C. energy minister praises support of staff, fellow MLAs

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall introduced her two-month-old son Zavier in the B.C. legislature Monday, the first time an MLA has used a rule change passed this spring.

“It means that representatives here in the legislature don’t have to choose between being a parent and being a representative, and doing it well for their constituents,” Mungall told reporters on her way into the chamber Monday. “And of course this little guy is fully in dress code today as well, so he can be on the floor and meet all the rules.”

The hidebound traditions of the B.C. legislature require jacket and tie for men, but the unwritten dress code is loosely interpreted for women. Support for new mothers has been developed over recent decades, with former Vancouver MLA Jenny Kwan and former premier Christy Clark among those who have brought infants to work.

Once the legislation passed last March, Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert took advantage of the new freedom first, bringing his infant son to a committee room where he chairs meetings as deputy speaker.

Mungall praised her colleagues and staff for the support she has received, as she juggled motherhood and her cabinet duties. The energy ministry has been busy since she was appointed last year, dealing with the controversial decision to carry on with construction of the Site C dam on the Peace River, and then adding further tax incentives that cleared the way for B.C.’s first large-scale liquefied natural gas export terminal.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Second Langley man found guilty in $6 million fraud
Next story
Michelle Mungall’s baby first in B.C. legislature chamber

Just Posted

Second Langley man found guilty in $6 million fraud

The co-accused in the Aggressive Roadbuilders fraud admitted his guilt in court.

Man who abducted and assaulted 11-year-old Langley girl has parole rules tightened

Brian Abrosimo made ‘inappropriate and sexualized’ comments

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

VIDEO: Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion 2002A crowned champions in Oregon

Fastpitch team takes Triple Crown Sports Valley South 16U Tournament in Medford

Giants hand Victoria their first loss of the season

Langley’s WHL team went head to head with the Royals for the second day in a row, beating them 3-2.

Video: An up-close look at beluga whales in Hudson Bay

An up-close look as some belugas greet whale watchers off the coast of Churchill, Manitoba

Michelle Mungall’s baby first in B.C. legislature chamber

B.C. energy minister praises support of staff, fellow MLAs

Aldergrove policing focuses on safety, prevention

RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman’s October update from the Community Liaison office

Canucks: Pettersson in concussion protocol, Beagle out with broken forearm

Head coach Travis Green called the hit ‘a dirty play’

Police probe suspicious death after senior’s body found near Lillooet

Public is not believed to be at risk

Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

Aldergrove Starfish program gets boost

Jazz Pilots for Kids donates $4,871 for after-school food program

5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.

Elderly pedestrian killed in Burnaby collision

Police are looking for witnesses

Most Read