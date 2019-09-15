Middle school consultations begin Sept. 18 for Langley’s eastern schools

The public has opportunities for input at public meetings, with an online survey or via email.

The consultation process is set out on the Langley School District website.

More middle schools are coming to the Langley School District but not until the school board has heard from the community.

Consultations start Sept. 18, giving residents an opportunity to learn more about middle schools and provide feedback to the school district on its plan to add middle schools to the eastern side of the public school district.

Meetings take place between Sept. 18 and Nov. 7 at various sites with the board making its decision on how to move forward at its Dec. 10 public meeting. The first consultation meeting is next Wednesday at Betty Gilbert Middle School for the school communities of that school and Parkside Centennial Elementary. The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m.

Back in 2017 the board decided to incorporate more middle schools in the district. In June of this year, the school board made the decision to move forward with the process.

The district motion said: “That district staff commence a consultation process with parents and staff in the D.W. Poppy and Aldergrove families of schools and Coghlan Fundamental Elementary, regarding the three options presented to the Transition Committee, and report back to the Board of Education at their regular meeting in December 2019 with the feedback they receive and possible next steps.”

The three plans for consideration include:

Plan 1: Re-submit the request for capital funding to the Ministry of Education.

Plan 2: Place portables onsite to accommodate at least one grade group.

Plan 3: D.W. Poppy becomes a stand-alone middle school and Aldergrove Secondary would become the feeder secondary school.

In addition to providing in put at meetings in the areas affected, people can also provide input between Sept. 18 and Nov. 15 through an online survey expected to be live on the district website the week of Sept. 16 or by emailing feedback@sd35.bc.ca.

LEARN MORE about the consultation process, the meeting schedule and background on the school district.

D.W. Poppy consultation FAQs

Consultation schedule

• Sept. 18: Betty Gilbert Middle School/Parkside Centennial Elementary School, 6 to 8 p.m. at Betty Gilbert Middle School

• Sept. 26: North Otter Elementary/Wix-Brown Elementary School, 6 to 8 p.m. at North Otter Elementary

• Oct. 3: Aldergrove Community Secondary School/Shortreed Elementary School, 6 to 8 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary School

• Oct. 10: DW Poppy Secondary School from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school

• Oct. 17: Fort Langley Elementary from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school

• Oct. 23: Peterson Road Elementary School/Coghlan Fundamental Elementary School, 6 to 8 p.m. at Peterson Road Elementary

• Nov. 7: Districtwide seession from 6 to 8 p.m. happens at the School Board office. This meeting will be live-streamedand recorded so the public can access the consultations if they can’t attend a meeting.