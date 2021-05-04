This Milner motel is being transformed into Langley's second major supportive housing project, according to BC Housing. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Milner hotel transformed into new social housing by province

The $10 million purchase was announced Monday

The B.C. government has abruptly doubled the number of supportive housing units for the homeless in Langley by buying a hotel in Milner for $10.1 million.

The former Canada’s Best Value Inn, at 6722 Glover Rd., has been leased by BC Housing as an emergency homeless shelter since April 2020, but the purchase was announced Monday, May 3 of this year.

“With this purchase, we can improve the lives of people living in the streets and parks of Langley while making the whole community more livable and sustainable,” said David Eby, attorney general and minister Responsible for Housing. “We will continue to explore opportunities like this across the province that provide vulnerable people with a stable foundation for a better, dignified life.”

The Lookout Housing and Health Society has been managing the site since it was leased in April 2020 and will continue to operate the facility, which has 50 units.

The society will provide residents with support services including daily meals, life-skills training, employment assistance and counselling, and access to addiction treatment and recovery services. The site will be staffed 24 hours, seven days a week.

Lookout Society has set up a community advisory committee to oversee the supportive housing’s integration within the community and to address any questions raised by people in the neighbourhood.

One current resident of the site told the Langley Advance Times there have been problems with violence, drugs, and damage to the property over the last year.

“What they’ve done is taken Strathcona Park, downtown Vancouver, and put it right inside this building,” said Lars Sjosgrand.

He said that since he moved into the building last year, he has complained to the management, but there have been multiple fatal overdoses, fist fights, mattresses tossed out of the rooms, trash, and other issues.

“There’s fights, screaming up and down the hallways all hours of the night,” said Sjosgrand.

His rental agreement says drug use and violence is banned, but Sjosgrand said it doesn’t seem people who violate the rules are being removed.

He said he has heard from management on site that renovations are planned.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to the Lookout Society for comment on the site’s future.

Although the province has bought the site, it still has to go through a rezoning process to become a supportive housing project, said Township Mayor Jack Froese.

“Council hasn’t had a chance to look at it,” he said Tuesday, May 4.

The process should be the same or similar as the process to approve the transformation of the Quality Inn into Creek Stone Place, Froese said, although the main difference is that the former Quality Inn was empty when it was purchased, renovated, and debated.

There will be opportunity for the public to have a say and for council to debate the matter, Froese said.

“Hopefully, this process will improve things,” he said.

The purchase price includes $9.4 million for the property and $700,000 in closing taxes and fees. BC Housing will provide $1.4 million in annual funding to operate the facility.

With its former life as a hotel and its supportive housing and staffing, the site is similar to the Creek Stone Place site on 200th Street, in the former Quality Inn.

READ MORE: Supportive housing for homeless opens in Langley

However, that site didn’t welcome any residents until there had been months of public hearings and debates at Langley Township council.

Creek Stone is a 49-room supportive housing project, which secured a unanimous vote of approval from the Township council in December 2018, but not before attracting a significant debate in the community, with many neighbours opposed to the project, citing concerns around crime and potential drug use.

The Canada’s Best Value Inn is located in a far more rural area, near the intersection of Glover Road with 216th Street and Crush Crescent.

As homelessness continued to increase in recent years, the province has increasingly moved to building or buying supportive housing, using a “low barrier” or “housing first” model. Older forms of transitional housing, like shelters, often require residents be clean of drugs or alcohol before moving in, but the housing first model emphasizes getting people off the streets to stabilize their lives while making drug treatment, job training, and other services available.

The last Metro Vancouver survey of homelessness, in 2020, found that there were more than 200 homeless people on the streets or in shelters in Langley. The number without any shelter had increased 26 per cent from three years before.

READ MORE: More homeless are sleeping outdoors in Langley than ever, survey finds

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicshomeless housingHomelessnessLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer suing the force over alleged harassment and malicious prosecution
Next story
Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

Just Posted

This Milner motel is being transformed into Langley's second major supportive housing project, according to BC Housing. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Milner hotel transformed into new social housing by province

The $10 million purchase was announced Monday

Langley Community Music School’s orchestra performed, with students joining both in-person and virtually, to meet COVID guidelines. (Screengrab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley music students join provincial fundraiser for mental health

24 members of the Langley Community Music School orchestra join in Apollo concert Friday

Following the sold-out success of their Christmas gift box program that promoted local businesses and helped a local charity, Tourism Langley is offering Mother’s Day boxes (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Tourism Langley offers a Mother’s Day gift that supports local businesses and helps a local charity

A portion of the proceeds from the gift boxes will help food bank

Katie Schroeder, Bailey Herbert and Hugh McNeil racked up multiple wins as Langley Olympian Swim Club took fourth in the B.C. virtual provincial competition (file)
Strong showing by Langley Olympians Swim Club at virtual event

Team placed second at 2021 virtual provincial championships

Langley resident Larri Woodrow was named winner of the BC Wildlife Federation’s prestigious Barsby Award for Conservationist of the Year. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley’s Larri Woodrow named conservationist of the year

Prestigious B.C. Wildlife Federation award is for outstanding contribution to conservation

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Ranging from 11 to 20 in age and representing seven provinces and one territory, the plaintiffs are appealing a Supreme Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit last fall. (David Suzuki Foundation)
15 youths not backing down in their fight to sue Ottawa over climate change inaction

The group has filed an appeal after their lawsuit was struck down by a Federal Court judge last fall

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)
Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

B.C. Conservation Officer Services predator team has been dispatched

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on March 22 and has now been found not criminally responsible due to mental illness. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in West Kootenay found not criminally responsible

Harry Richardson found to be mentally ill during 2019 incident in Argenta

The Vancouver Law Courts. (Black Press Media file)
B.C. RCMP officer suing the force over alleged harassment and malicious prosecution

Jeffrey Van Woerden was acquitted of assaulting a known gang member during an arrest

(File Photo)
Fraser Health opens vaccination to all first responders, childcare workers, school staff

Priority groups to be immunized over next 10 days

The ‘Gateway to Holidayland’ sign in the Rambo franchise’ first film, First Blood. (Youtube screenshot)
Hope had no say in being left out of Lower Mainland zone amid COVID restrictions: Mayor

Hope acts as a geographical gateway to the rest of the province

Most Read