Keremeos Creek fire was estimated at 437 hectares as of Sunday (July 31) morning (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Minimal overnight growth at Keremeos Creek fire in South Okanagan

Saturday’s evacuation and air quality alerts remain in effect

Minimal growth was seen on the Keremeos Creek wildfire near Penticton overnight Saturday (July 31).

The fire is estimated at 437 hectares and has been burning since July 29.

Low visibility is limiting the number of helicopters that can work on the fire to one, with another three on standby for when conditions improve.

Evacuation alerts and orders issued Saturday remain in place.

One structure has been lost due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

The Big White Fire Department has stepped in to help with supression efforts, and is looking for new recruits to work paid on-call.

The wildfire remains highly visible to Penticton and surrounding communities. Green Mountain Rd. is closed but Highway 3A remains open as of Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Apex Mountain Village under evacuation alert, new evacuations ordered

