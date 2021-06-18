Body of missing Abbotsford man Adam Hobbs found

Hobbs was reported missing Monday after leaving his job site in Langley

A missing Abbotsford man was found deceased Thursday night (June 17), according to a Facebook post from his family.

“With a heavy heart our family is able to say that he has passed away and is now in a better place,” the post on the “Bring Adam Home” Facebook page stated Friday morning.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received throughout our search. Rest in peace Adam. We love you and you always be in our hearts.”

No other details were provided, including where Hobbs, 22, was found. There was no mention of foul play.

Hobbs was last seen leaving his job site in Langley at around 10 a.m. Monday (June 14). He was driving his 2011 Dodge Ram pickup.

He did not return home that afternoon, and his family reported him missing.

A receipt for a parking stall put Hobbs in Vancouver on Howe Street later that afternoon, and his family put up flyers in the area.

After they were able to track the cellphone tower pinging his phone, family and friends searched Sumas Mountain in Abbotsford on Wednesday to no avail.

On Thursday, the search efforts expanded to Chilliwack, and posters were placed around the community, as well as in Agassiz/Harrison and Hope.

– with files from Matthew Claxton and Jenna Hauck

