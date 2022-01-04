Missing Burnaby man grew up in Vernon

25-year-old Ryan Price last seen Dec. 20

Ryan Price

A man who grew up in Vernon has been reported missing by Burnaby RCMP.

Ryan Price, 25, was last in contact with family Dec. 20.

“This is out of character for Ryan,” media relations officer Corp. Michael Kalanj said.

Price is five-foot-nine-inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and has a short buzzed haircut.

The Somali man, who is from Vernon, is likely wearing the Adidas jacket seen in the photo provided and he almost always wears the Adidas hat in this same photo.

“Police and Ryan’s family are concerned for his safety and are urging anyone who may have seen Ryan or have information on his whereabouts to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999,” Kalanj said.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Fire sparked in snow-covered Kal Park forest near Vernon

READ MORE: New grocery store, restaurants hatching along Vernon street

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

 

Ryan Price

Previous story
Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid
Next story
Charges laid after series of robberies in Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford

Just Posted

A post to the 30 Minute Hit Langley Facebook page said the facility was aiming to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 5, operating at 50 per cent capacity. (Undated Google Street View image)
Kick boxing gyms to reopen ahead of schedule in Langley, Cloverdale and White Rock

Langley’s most valuable house is 45,000 square feet and sits on the Fraser River. (Google Maps)
Top properties in Langley cost $21 to $14 million

Single-family houses in Langley rose in assessed value by more than a third in a year. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley home values jump by more than $300,000 in one year

Three years after the Township turned down a rezoning, a Langley farmer has won the right to process his own chickens from the B.C. courts. (Langley Advance Times files)
Farmer wins five-year legal fight with Langley Township over chicken abattoir