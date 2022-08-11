Jasmine Davis, 34, of Chetwynd was reported missing on Aug. 9 and may be in the Kelowna area (RCMP)

Jasmine Davis, 34, of Chetwynd was reported missing on Aug. 9 and may be in the Kelowna area (RCMP)

Missing Chetwynd woman may be in Kelowna area

Jasmine Davis was last seen on July 30

A missing woman from Chetwynd may be in the Kelowna area.

Kelowna and Chetwynd RCMP are appealing for public assistance in locating 34-year-old Jasmine Davis.

Davis is described as standing 4’9” and weighing 159 pounds. She has dyed bleach blond hair.

Davis may be travelling in a red, four-door Ford pickup with a man known only as ‘Chocolit’.

Davis was last seen July 30 and was reported missing Aug. 9.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Kelowna or Chetwynd RCMP and reference Chetwynd file number 2022-1510.

READ MORE: Body pulled from Thompson River in Kamloops

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaMissing woman

Previous story
Federal Tories running to the ‘extremes,’ says former B.C. premier Christy Clark
Next story
Plastics producers ask court to quash planned federal ban on single-use straws, cups

Just Posted

CEBL has awarded the 2023 Championship Weekend to the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
2023 Championship Weekend will be hosted by the Bandits at LEC

Langley golfer Rose Chen, 13, won the MJT Odlum Brown Girls 15U Championship held at the Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey from Aug 2 – 4. (MJT)
Langley golfer Rose Chen wins division at 17th annual MJT Odlum Brown Classic

Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club athletes returned from Sherbrooke, Quebec, as new national champions: (from left) Madison Gordon, Mackenzie Hurtubise, Noah Louwerse and Hayden Hall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Meet four new national champions, all from the Langley Mustangs Track and Field club

An air ambulance like this one took a Langley child to hospital after a fall from a window. (Black Press Media files)
Toddler falls from third-storey window in Langley