Missing elderly Maple Ridge man found dead on Monday night

76-year-old Otto Csaszar was located near the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows border

Otto Csaszar was found deceased near the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows border on Monday, Aug. 7. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

After an exhaustive 84-hour search, a missing elderly Maple Ridge man has been found dead along the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows border.

76-year-old Otto Csaszar originally went missing after he left his home in the 12000-block of 207A Street last Friday morning.

Csaszar had walked down to a nearby gas station to purchase a newspaper, which is something that he apparently does regularly on his own.

However, from there, Csaszar did not return home and his family contacted Ridge Meadows RCMP.

A massive search of the city was conducted, with Csaszar’s body finally being found close to the border of Pitt Meadows on Monday night.

According to Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Adam Gander, Csaszar was discovered shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 7, with the death not being considered suspicious.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Csaszar during this incredibly difficult time,” said Gander. “We also thank the public, community partners, and volunteers for their assistance.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service to help determine the cause of death.